A 1,200-acre solar panel project that could produce up to 100 megawatts of electricity is being planned for the Duff/Patoka Township area. The Duff Solar Park is being constructed by EDP Renewables North America LLC. Based out of Houston, Texas, the company operates 58 wind farms in the United States, making it the fourth largest wind-power producer in the country. They also operate nine solar parks. According to the company, this equates to powering about 2 million homes.

WHITE COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO