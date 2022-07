Broncos general manager George Paton has done a great job of assembling a competitive roster through the draft, free agency, and trades. According to PFF, the Broncos catapulted all the way up to spot number 10 in their recent power rankings for the 2022 season. The current Broncos roster is well built, but it will eventually need to be trimmed down to 53 men. Here are some players that might find themselves fighting for a roster spot.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO