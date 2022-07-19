ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute seeks people bitten by tick for research

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3hdN_0gl71sE800
The black-legged tick, or deer tick, is the vector of the bacteria that cause Lyme disease. Deer ticks are present everywhere in Wisconsin where there is forested habitat. Pictured clockwise from top left: nymph, larva, adult male, adult female. Deer ticks have three life stages, the larva becomes a nymph, which then becomes an adult. Photo courtesy of UW-Madison Department of Entomology.

MARSHFIELD – People in northern Wisconsin who have been bitten recently by a tick and have developed symptoms consistent with Lyme disease or other tick-borne infections are encouraged to participate in research efforts to accelerate medical breakthroughs in the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of these diseases.

Participants will be asked to donate a small sample of blood and urine and fill out forms reporting their symptoms. These will become part of the Bay Area Lyme Foundation Lyme Disease Biobank, which provides biological samples to researchers exploring potential new diagnostics and treatments for this disease.

Marshfield Clinic Research Institute is collaborating with the Lyme Disease Biobank, a program of Bay Area Lyme Foundation, to add patients to the Biobank. The Research Institute, which is part of Marshfield Clinic Health System, is one of nine health care organizations participating in the Biobank, and the only one in Wisconsin with collection locations in Eau Claire, Lake Hallie, Marshfield, Minocqua, Wausau and Weston.

As the most common vector-borne infectious disease in the country, Lyme disease is a potentially disabling infection caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of an infected tick to people and pets.

To sign up for the study or to find out if you qualify, call Lisa Kauffman at 715-389-5738.

Wausau area birth announcements: June

Kyle Frahm and Jenni Kessen announce the birth of their son Henry Tom, born at 3:41 p.m. June 28, 2022. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Michael and Rachael Waldburger Jr. announce the birth of their daughter Elora Jean, born at 12 a.m. June 26, 2022. Elora weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.
WAUSAU, WI
Marathon County rejects child services pilot program

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors this week rejected funding for a pilot program that sought to reunite eligible families with children living in out-of-home care settings. The program, which required a two-third majority of votes, would have saved the county $168,000 over a two-year span, said Director of Social...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
LIFE survey out; feedback needed

The 13th LIFE in Marathon County Report project launches this week with the mailing of the LIFE Survey, and you are encouraged to fill it out if you get one. The surveys have been sent to 1,334 randomly selected households in Marathon County along with 2,000 selected emails. The survey is conducted by UW-River Falls Survey Research Center.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Your Letters: County was wrong turning down grant to keep kids out of foster care

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
Grace Stanke wins Miss Wisconsin 2022

The new Miss Wisconsin is unlike any Miss Wisconsin from the past. Grace Stanke from Wausau is a nuclear engineer, concert level classical violinist, and competitive water skier. Stanke told me it leaves very little time for sleep. “I like to stay busy. Really busy,” Stanke told me. “Miss Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
