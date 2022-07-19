ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Complaint Against IN AG Alleges He Put Abortion Provider at Risk

A complaint filed against Indiana’s Attorney General alleges he harassed and intimidated doctors who perform abortions....

Salon

Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website

Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
OHIO STATE
TODAY.com

Ohio man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

In a case that’s garnered national attention, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio. The young victim reportedly had to travel from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion after it became illegal in the state following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.July 14, 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBBM News Radio

Indiana doctor, who performed abortion on 10-year-old rape victim sends cease and desist letter to state AG for 'false and misleading statements'

INDIANA (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The attorney representing the Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim has sent a “cease and desist” letter to the state’s Attorney General. Kathleen DeLaney, who’s representing Dr. Caitlin Bernard, said comments made by Attorney General Todd Rokita include...
INDIANA STATE
Slate

An Abortion Story Confirmed

Before the Dobbs decision overturned Americans’ right to abortion, I reported out the story of Shirley Wheeler for Slate’s Slow Burn podcast. Shirley is thought to be the first woman in the U.S. convicted of manslaughter for having an abortion. Her story fascinated me because of that assumed, awful “first”—it was extremely rare for women to be prosecuted for getting abortions before Roe, even though the procedure was criminalized in many states (and was illegal in Florida, where Shirley lived). As I dug more into her story, I was won over by her bravery, too—her refusal to tell the police who had performed her abortion, despite being thrown in jail. And I was shocked to learn about the punishment she faced after getting convicted: A male judge, sentencing her to two years’ probation, required her either to marry her boyfriend or leave the state.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Supreme Court won't let Biden implement immigration policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t allow the Biden administration to implement a policy that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The court’s order Thursday leaves the policy frozen nationwide for now. The vote was 5-4 with conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joining liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in saying they would have allowed the Biden administration to put in place the guidance. The court also announced it would hear arguments in the case, saying they would be in late November. The order is the first public vote by Jackson since she joined the court June 30 following the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.
FOREIGN POLICY

