Illinois State

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Tests Positive For COVID-19

 2 days ago

Governor JB Pritzker says he has tested positive for COVID-19....

Indiana Lawmakers Look to Swap Second Tax Refund Check

Instead of a 225-dollar tax refund check, Indiana lawmakers are suggesting a six month break on utility taxes. Republicans in the Indiana Senate introduced that plan Wednesday. Senator Travis Holdman says dropping the state’s seven percent tax on utilities, phones, and the internet may be the better way to give...
INDIANA STATE
Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Speeding in 6-State Operation

It’s a multi-state effort to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving. Police in Indiana join Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin on July 27th in pulling over traffic offenders. This is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Great Lakes, High Stakes” initiative. The...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Gas Tax to Increase Less Than a Penny in August

Gas prices are down, but Indiana’s gasoline tax will go up a tiny bit next month. The state says Indiana’s 62-cent gasoline tax will increase three-tenths of a cent for August. Indiana’s gas tax is tied to the price of gas, and even though gas prices are down...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Gas Prices: Thursday

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday was $4.48 a gallon, three cents lower than Wednesday and four cents higher than Thursday’s national average. That’s also 18-cents lower than a week ago, 64-cents lower than a month ago, and $1.35 higher than a...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Gas Prices: Wednesday

The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $4.51 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday. That’s also 17-cents lower than a week ago, 62-cents lower than a month ago, and $1.37 higher than a year ago. The Triple-A also reports the average...
INDIANA STATE

