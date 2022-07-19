Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Tests Positive For COVID-19

Instead of a 225-dollar tax refund check, Indiana lawmakers are suggesting a six month break on utility taxes. Republicans in the Indiana Senate introduced that plan Wednesday. Senator Travis Holdman says dropping the state’s seven percent tax on utilities, phones, and the internet may be the better way to give...
It’s a multi-state effort to crack down on speeding and aggressive driving. Police in Indiana join Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin on July 27th in pulling over traffic offenders. This is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Great Lakes, High Stakes” initiative. The...
Gas prices are down, but Indiana’s gasoline tax will go up a tiny bit next month. The state says Indiana’s 62-cent gasoline tax will increase three-tenths of a cent for August. Indiana’s gas tax is tied to the price of gas, and even though gas prices are down...
The Indiana Department of Education says a record number of schools statewide will receive grants to establish or expand dual language programs as part of Indiana’s Dual Language Immersion Pilot Program. Among them are Washington Primary School for a new Spanish, Dual Language program. Huntingburg Elementary School will receive...
The warm days of summer are here, which bring hot temperatures and high energy use. Duke Energy is reminding customers it offers a variety of flexible payment arrangements and programs to help customers manage their bills. Budget Billing, Pick Your Due Date, usage alerts, and installment plans can help customers...
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Thursday was $4.48 a gallon, three cents lower than Wednesday and four cents higher than Thursday’s national average. That’s also 18-cents lower than a week ago, 64-cents lower than a month ago, and $1.35 higher than a...
By now you probably know the name Casey White: the man who escaped prison in Alabama and was caught in Evansville. Five federal firearms charges are the latest filed against White. He’s already in prison with a charge of felony murder, escape, and a handful of other charges. This...
The Triple-A Motor Club says the average price of gas in Indiana Wednesday was $4.51 a gallon, four cents lower than Tuesday. That’s also 17-cents lower than a week ago, 62-cents lower than a month ago, and $1.37 higher than a year ago. The Triple-A also reports the average...
Comments / 0