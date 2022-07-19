ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Orange is the New Black' author to speak at Dismas dinner

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
SOUTH BEND − The keynote speaker for Dismas House of Indiana’s annual fund-raising dinner on Oct. 26 will be author, memoirist and social justice advocate Piper Kerman, whose book “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison” was adapted into a TV series.

Kerman will speak in the University of Notre Dame Stadium’s Dahnke Ballroom.

Kerman’s memoir chronicles her “crucible experience” ― the 13 months she spent in a federal prison in Danbury, Conn., after a brief involvement with drug trafficking led to money laundering charges. She explores the experience of incarceration and the lives of the women she met in prison: their friendships and families, mental illnesses and substance abuse issues, cliques, and codes of behavior.

Dismas is a charity that provides communal housing and post-release services to people who’ve been incarcerated.

Tickets, at $100 per person or $950 for a table of 10, are expected to go on sale in the second week of August. The public can watch for that on Dismas’s social media or at its website, dismashouseofindiana.org, or by eventually searching for Dismas House of Indiana at eventbrite.com.

But sponsorship packages are currently available for $250 for recognition or $500 to $10,000 for tickets and recognition. Contact Director Maria Stancati at dismas@dismasin.org or 574-233-8522.

