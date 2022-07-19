Deandre Ayton's Viral Tweet After Signing New Contract

On Monday, Deandre Ayton sent out two tweets after signing a new contract with the Phoenix Suns.

Ayton wrote in the first tweet: "PHOENIX! I grew up here, got drafted here, had my son here. We have the best fans in the world. I’m ready to get back to work with my brothers."

The 2018 first overall pick also sent out four photos in the two tweets.

Ayton originally agreed to an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, but since he was a restricted free agent the Suns could match any offer.

The Suns are coming off the best regular season they have ever had in the history of the franchise, but they lost in the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.

They got embarrassed on their home floor in Arizona in Game 7, which ended their season in a very tough way.

If they had advanced, they would have faced off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors ended up beating the Mavs in just five games, and moving on to the NBA Finals where they beat the Boston Celtics for the title.

In 2021, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

That had been their first time making the postseason in a decade.

Ayton played his college basketball at The University of Arizona, and the 23-year-old has career averages of 16.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game in 236 regular season games.