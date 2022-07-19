ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis identical twins appeared on NBC's 'Dancing With Myself'

By Porsha Hernandez, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Demarcus and Jemarcus White, 26-year-old identical twins from Memphis, became TikTok famous after posting dancing videos that garnered more than 3.3 million likes.

Now the well-known dancers have appeared on NBC's "Dancing With Myself" show Tuesday night.

The twins say they discovered the desire to dance at different ages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VpH8M_0gl6zdCV00

Demarcus said that he found his passion for dancing in third grade after he performed at a church for the music program of Hanley Elementary in Orange Mound. He and his brother were new students at the time but he quickly learned the choreography during a dancing class.

Seeing the budding talent, Demarcus' teacher moved him from the very back, to the middle and then to the front of the stage before an audience of 200. "She put me in the front to lead my class. That's when I realized I needed to try dancing," he said.

Jemarcus found his love for dancing in the 9th grade and decided to team up with his brother and another person to form the trio, 'Zero Gravity.'  After another member replaced the third person on the crew, they became the 'Pric3less Crew'.

Finally, the brothers decided to chase their dream as a twosome and became known as the ' Pric3less Twinz '.

The twins started performing around Memphis for quinceanera's -- a celebration in the Hispanic culture for a girl's 15th birthday --- and other events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puisZ_0gl6zdCV00

However, while the pair of dancers started to take off, they hit a rough patch after their mother died from cardiac arrest in 2013. "We stopped dancing for two years. That's how depressed we were. We said we were done," Jemarcus said.

Then things took for another turn for the worse after their younger brother died in 2019. They said that the losses ignited a passion inside of them that they could only find in dancing.

"We just started dancing and then we blew up on TikTok," Demarcus said.

@pric3lesstwinz

NBC's 'Dancing With Myself' reached out to the twins in October and that lead to various zoom call's until the show was filmed in March in Atlanta. "We were like, 'is this real?'" Demarcus said.

The twins reminisced on the time it took to get to their biggest goal and how it felt. "It took 14 years to get to our dream," Jemarcus said. "And it was the best experience ever," Demarcus said.

They have a message for other dancers and would-be dancers in Memphis: "Don't let people tell you that you can only jook in Memphis," they said, referring to a form of dance called jookin', a cultural dance form created by Memphians. "Don't limit yourself."

'Young Rock' in Memphis: NBC TV series to film third season in the Bluff City

The twins plan on creating an agency for talented individuals to be discovered so that they too will have the chance to 'shine'.

After dancing on the show, they will continue dancing and adding modeling to their portfolio.

But, for now, they want Memphians to show support as they take a big star turn on NBC. "We need Memphis to turn up," Jemarcus said.

"Dancing With Myself" airs Tuesdays on NBC at 9 p.m. CST.

Porsha Hernandez is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at porsha.hernandez@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis identical twins appeared on NBC's 'Dancing With Myself'

