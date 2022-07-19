Cameron and Hidalgo Counties report over 2K new COVID-19 cases

(File/Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties have reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

HIDALGO COUNTY

From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county.

The two dead individuals were a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s. Both individuals were not vaccinated.

This raised the Hidalgo County death toll to 3,937.

Of the 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 766 are confirmed and 722 are probable.

As of Friday, 101 individuals battling COVID-19 are in Hidalgo County hospitals, 12 of which are in intensive care units.

CAMERON COUNTY

Between Saturday and Monday, Cameron County reported 695 new cases of COVID-19.

The county also reported one COVID-19-related death during this time period of a fully vaccinated Brownsville man in his 80s.

This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,265.