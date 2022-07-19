ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Cameron and Hidalgo Counties report over 2K new COVID-19 cases

By Alejandra Yanez
 3 days ago
(File/Getty)

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties have reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19.

HIDALGO COUNTY

From Friday to Monday, Hidalgo County has reported 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths, according to a press release sent by the county.

The two dead individuals were a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s. Both individuals were not vaccinated.

This raised the Hidalgo County death toll to 3,937.

Of the 1,488 new cases of COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, 766 are confirmed and 722 are probable.

As of Friday, 101 individuals battling COVID-19 are in Hidalgo County hospitals, 12 of which are in intensive care units.

CAMERON COUNTY

Between Saturday and Monday, Cameron County reported 695 new cases of COVID-19.

The county also reported one COVID-19-related death during this time period of a fully vaccinated Brownsville man in his 80s.

This raises the Cameron County death toll to 2,265.

Blip....the Alien!
1d ago

Well, with open borders, Biden wants sickness and death. He is still responsible for the trailer of death in Texas ! What's he done??? NOTHING!

