Drone services expanding in NWA

By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drone services are expanding all over the United States, including in Northwest Arkansas.

One local drone company, DroneUp, is expanding its services. With a click of a button, you can have some of your groceries delivered to you in minutes.

DroneUp’s partnership with Walmart is allowing it to expand and further the future of delivery. Right now, there are three locations in NWA, in Farmington Rogers and Bentonville, each flying out any products that can fit in the drones’ small box.

“If you forget an item, or if you have an urgent need for an item, or if you just don’t have enough time in the day, that’s where we help support for Walmart’s last mile delivery,” said Alex Buckley with DroneUp.

A DroneUp delivery costs $3.99 and can take less than 30 minutes. To request a delivery you can visit DroneUp’s site here.

Although delivery isn’t the only service the company offers. DroneUp can be an efficient and safe way to take a look at storm damage to power lines or roofs or survey a property.

On Thursday, July 21 2022, DroneUp is having a ribbon cutting ceremony for its flight services at Store 100 hub and adjacent parking area, 406 Walton Blvd., Bentonville, AR from 12:24 – 4:00 PM. You can get a closer look at how it can perform inspections, mapping and aerial imaging for local businesses.

For a list of its other flight services and how to request them, you can visit its website here.

In order to fly the drones, it takes many different positions and DroneUp is hiring as it keeps expanding. For example, DroneUp said it’s expecting to increase its employees from 250 to 600 by January 2023.

Take a look of positions it’s hiring for here.

The next step for DroneUp is for it to keep expanding its services nationally.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

