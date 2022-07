ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The newly formed union, New York State Legislative Workers United, is calling for better treatment and pay across the entire Senate. “We are expected to work extremely long hours, and not compensated for those hours. The benefits are different among other workplaces and we are expected to travel without stipends,” stated Samantha Walsh, Legislative Director for Senator Jessica Ramos.

