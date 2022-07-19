ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 5 jackpot: Mega Millions prize increases to $555 million

By Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
Top 5 jackpot: Mega Million prize increases to $555 million (Micah Young, DVM/Getty Images)

BOSTON — The Mega Millions jackpot got more mega on Tuesday - and becoming one of the top five biggest prizes in the game’s history.

Lottery officials says “strong sales” have pushed the estimated jackpot for the July 19 drawing to a $555 million, up from the previous estimate of $530 million.

The cash option on the new, bigger jackpot is $316.9 million.

The biggest prize ever was $1.537 billion back in October of 2018. The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

No winning top 10 Mega Million jackpot has ever been sold in New England.

Tuesday night’s drawing happened at 11 p.m. See the winning numbers here.

This current jackpot has been rolling along since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $555 million

BOSTON - The Mega Millions jackpot grew to $555 million Tuesday just hours before the drawing. It was the fifth largest prize in the history of the game.The one-time cash option lump-sum value is now $316.9 million.The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 Mega Ball 25.If there is no winner, the jackpot will continue to grow for the next drawing on Friday night.The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in October 2018 when one winning ticket sold in South Carolina was worth $1.537 billion.
