Evansville, IN

Evansville sex offender sentenced for failure to register

By Seth Austin
 2 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to the crime of failure to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Michael Crane, 24, was convicted of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse and felony indecent solicitation of a child in Perry County, Illinois on December 1 of 2017. Both convictions require Crane to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Crane submitted his initial registration for the Illinois Sex Offender Registry by completing an Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act form after his release from prison in July of 2020. The form contains several paragraphs advising Crane of the duty to register within 3 days of moving to another state.

In June 2021, Crane relocated to Evansville and failed to register with the state of Indiana or update his Illinois registration. He was arrested on July 29, 2021.

Michael Crane
