‘I wish I could've got to her’: 70-year-old man tried saving woman who died in gator attack

A 70-year-old man swam after the Englewood woman who died in the alligator attack on Friday.

The man was playing golf on the sixth hole at the Boca Royale Country Club when he saw the woman "fall" into the canal by the course, according to a 911 call from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

The man said he was 80 to 90 yards away from Rose Wiegand, 80, when he saw her go under the water.

Four to five minutes after he went after her, he called 911.

"I tried to swim in and get her. Oh, God," He said during the call. "I think I'm having a heart attack."

He said that he couldn't see Wiegand after she went under the water.

"I wish I could've got to her," he said during the call.

Alligator attack confirmed: authorities say autopsy shows gators killed Englewood woman

The man was out of breath and lying on the ground as he tried to stay on the phone with the 911 operator. He thought he was going to pass out.

"I don't think I'm going to make it. Help! Help!" he said during the call.

Another bystander who saw the man on the ground called 911.

While on the phone with the 911 operator, the other bystander said that he could see a gator "right in front of me" during the call.

He said there were two gators — one that was right next to Wiegand's head and another that was by her body, keeping her floating up.

Two alligators, one 8 feet 10 inches and the other 7 feet 7 inches, were removed from the pond shortly after the incident.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating Wiegand's death.