Hochul: New workplace sexual harassment hotline in NY

By Hailie Higgins
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WROC ) — New Yorkers experiencing sexual harassment in the workplace have another resource available to them, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The statewide hotline, 1-800-HARASS-3 (1-800-427-2773), is meant to connect workers who have faced sexual harassment with experienced pro-bono attorneys to advise them through dealing with harassment in the workplace.

The line is staffed weekdays, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Legislation was signed by Hochul in March directing the New York State Division of Human Rights to implement the hotline and recruit volunteer attorneys.

The March legislation also strengthened protections against retaliation for victims of discrimination, and explicitly subjected all public employers to the Human Rights Law, according to representatives with Hochul’s office.

“Sexual harassment is not only demeaning, and in some cases terrifying, it can often leave its victims feeling like they have no place to turn,” Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado stated in a press release. “This new hotline will provide victims of workplace sexual harassment with a clear place to access help and legal assistance.”

New York is the first state in the nation to enact a Human Rights Law, which allows every citizen “an equal opportunity to enjoy a full and productive life.” The Division of Human Rights works to eliminate discrimination, “remed[y] injustice,” and promote equal opportunity, access, and dignity through enforcement of the Human Rights Law.

To file a complate with the division, visit https://dhr.ny.gov .

