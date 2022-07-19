ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

What would a Pac-12 and ACC merger look like, and could it involve Gonzaga? | Locked on Zags

KREM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the Pac-12 pursue a soft merger with...

www.krem.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Dribble Handoff: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Kentucky vs. Indiana among home-and-home hoops series we'd like to see

Duke and Arizona recently announced an agreement to schedule a home-and-home series beginning in the 2023-24 season. The series breaks a longstanding tendency by the Blue Devils to (mostly) abstain from challenging nonconference road games and sets college hoops up with what should be one of the best home-and-home series on the slate over the next few years. It also got us thinking about all the fun possibilities of other nonconference matchups.
KENTUCKY STATE
inlander.com

Backlash over the boom in newcomers to Kootenai County is reaching a "tipping point"

With an entirely straight face, Justin O'Connell tells the Coeur d'Alene City Council that the region should adopt a "Make Idaho California Plan." O'Connell, who is young, well-dressed and sporting a bushy mustache, goes on to argue for bike-only roads, a ban on gas stoves and the construction of massive high rises that would fit the entire population of Coeur d'Alene into a few square blocks. The plan, he says, would help align the region with the sustainable development goals outlined in the United Nations and World Economic Forum's 2030 Agenda.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
FOX 11 and 41

Two Washington Cities Make Most Educated List

WASHINGTON – The personal finance website WalletHub has released a list of most and least educated cities in the United States for 2022 and two Washington cities made the cut. Seattle cracked the top ten, coming in at #9 on the list, while Spokane was 51st. An unfortunate reality...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
State
Kansas State
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
Spokane, WA
Football
Local
Washington College Sports
Spokane, WA
College Sports
InvestorPlace

5 of the Most Overvalued Housing Markets Right Now

Housing prices are in focus following a recent home-construction report from the U.S. Department of Housing. Home construction is still well behind demand, leaving some markets substantially overvalued. Should a recession hit, many overpriced regions may see home values recede. Housing prices have been under intense observation lately as rising...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Suspect in fatal downtown Spokane shooting arrested in Missoula

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a deadly shooting outside the House of Charity has been arrested in Montana.  Wesley Goings, who is from Spokane, was arrested in Montana on Thursday.  The Spokane County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the victim, but friends identified him as “Cowboy.”  Goings faces a murder charge, along with unlawful possession of a firearm...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#American Football#College Football#Acc
Government Technology

Washington Lawmakers Outraged After Watchdog Computer Report

(TNS) — Washington lawmakers reacted with outrage after a report published by an internal Department of Veterans Affairs watchdog Friday confirmed a computer system at Spokane's VA hospital has caused nearly 150 cases of harm, while another report found VA leaders in charge of training users on the new system misled investigators.
WASHINGTON STATE
streetfoodblog.com

The Grain Shed is increasing to Hillyard, Liberty Lake

The proprietors behind South Perry’s Grain Shed are planning new eateries in Hillyard and Liberty Lake. Shaun Thompson Duffy and his companions don’t have a set timeline but. However they anticipate to open a lunch spot in northeast Spokane “someday this 12 months,” Duffy stated. The...
LIBERTY LAKE, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Delicious Northwest Burger Dives Worth the Drive

Tired of the same ol burgers joints? There are a lot of little well-known spots all over the Northwest to get great fast food. Here are 5 of my favorite spots. #5- Miners – If you have traveled across Washington State through Yakima while in school, your bus probably stopped here. The signature burger is “The Big Miner”, is one of the largest burgers I have ever tried. If that is not big enough, try “The Double big Miner”. Their milkshakes are also famous for being really, really thick. You might need a spoon to drink it.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 28 Spokane

Dry and hot, followed by potential lightning overnight

High pressure will deliver highs in the low to mid 90’s and triple digits today. Please remember not to leave children or pets in an unattended vehicle for any amount of time, check on vulnerable neighbors, hydrate well and find an airconditioned area to cool off if you work outdoors in the elements. A weak disturbance will bring isolated threats of dry lighting overnight and into early Friday morning, elevated our threat for new fire starts. Please pay close attention to burn bans in your area and never throw lit cigarettes out of a car window.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorms could wake us up again tonight – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash. — After processing the new forecast data from Sunday, we are confident that thunderstorms will be rolling across the Inland Northwest late tonight into the early hours of Monday morning. Storms are getting fired up with lightning and thunder now that the sun has set. The most...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sunny and hot through Thursday – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to Know about Tuesday’s forecast! We will see sunshine all day and it will warm up fast. We will see some light winds before a hot Wednesday and Thursday. It’s going to be great outside on Tuesday. Sunshine all day with temperatures in the...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy