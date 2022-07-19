DCP announces names of 16 applicants approved to be marijuana cultivators in CT

(WTNH) – The Department of Consumer Protection has announced the names of the 16 applicants who were approved to be social equity cultivators.

The Social Equity Council chose 16 applicants that met the requirements approved by the General Assembly to qualify for the Disproportionality Impacted Area Cultivator license.

The 16 applicants are:

CT Plant Based Compassionate Care LLC

Insa CT, LLC

Shangri-La Dispensary

Soulstar CT, LLC

Nova Farms Connecticut LLC

The Flower House LLC

FFD 149 LLC

The Yard Connecticut LLC

Quinnipiac Valley Growth Partners, LLC

Impact Initiatives LLC

MariMed CTP LLC

Connecticut Cultivation Solutions, LLC

FRC Holdings LLC

River Growers CT LLC

Connecticut Social Equity, LLC

The Cannabis Garden LLC

“I am proud of the work the council has done to get to this point in the process while maintaining a commitment to equity and inclusion, as well as future reinvestment in the communities most harmed by the war on drugs,” said DCP Deputy Commissioner Andréa Comer, who serves as chair of the Social Equity Council. “We are excited for what comes next, and to see these businesses thrive in this new marketplace.”

The 16 applicants now have to submit additional information for the required background check. Once the background check is complete, the applicants will be invited to pay fees and move forward with the next phase of licensure.

“These important steps mean Connecticut cannabis cultivation will be primarily operated by people from those communities identified as disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs, who qualified as Social Equity Applicants,” said Gov. Ned Lamont. “While there is still a lot of work to be done, we are establishing Connecticut as a leader in addressing the inequities and injustices caused by cannabis prohibition. We are ensuring those communities most harmed have an opportunity to be leaders in this newly regulated industry.”

Cannabis was approved for adult-use in June 2021. Adult-use cannabis retail sales are anticipated to begin in the state around the end of 2022.

“This is really I think unique in the sense that Connecticut launched this market with social equity in mind. And a recognition that there are still communities that are still trying to recover from the war on drugs that started in the ’70s,” said Andrea Comer, Chair of the Social Equity Council.

