ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

U.S. courts let Indiana abortion restriction laws stand

By Lizzie Kane, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYMJC_0gl6wPKU00

U.S. courts let two Indiana abortion laws stand as of Monday: one that prohibits abortions sought on the basis of race, sex or disability of a fetus and the other that requires courts to notify parents or guardians if a minor seeks an abortion through the court system.

Attorney General Todd Rokita celebrated the U.S. district court's decision regarding House Enrolled Act 1337, the abortion prohibition law that was signed into law in 2016 by then-Gov. Mike Pence.

“There is something particularly repugnant about discriminating against a child because of his or her race, sex or disability,” Rokita said in a news release. “To choose to end a child’s life on that basis while he or she is still in the womb is especially tragic. Hoosiers can be grateful that Indiana is now free to enforce a law rooted in common sense, compassion and justice.”

BriggsTodd Rokita went on Fox News and bared his vacant soul

Senate Enrolled Act 404, the abortion permission law, was originally signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2017. Lower courts challenged its constitutionality and the law eventually ended up before the Supreme Court.

When the Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to an abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade, the state asked the Supreme Court to expedite its ruling on the 2017 law, resulting in Monday's decision to overrule the injunction.

Holcomb's office declined to comment on the decision.

Both cases were brought against the state by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

The ACLU of Indiana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indiana lawmakers are expected to further restrict abortion in their special legislative session scheduled to begin July 25.

Contact IndyStar reporter Lizzie Kane at ekane@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @lizzie_kane17.

Comments / 2

Related
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Pictured: Man accused of raping and impregnating Ohio girl, 10, who was then forced to travel for abortion

The man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion, has now been pictured for the first time.Gerson Fuentes, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and appeared in court in Ohio on Wednesday for his arraignment. He was charged with raping and impregnating a minor.A police investigator testified at the hearing that Mr Fuentes confessed to raping the girl at least twice. It was unclear when the crime occurred. The girl’s mother allegedly made a referral on 22 June with Franklin County Children Services for her daughter to receive an...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Mike Pence
Autoblog

Wheel maker Dicastal's Michigan plant raided by FBI

The FBI raided western Michigan wheel manufacturing outfit Dicastal North America on Monday. The Chinese-owned manufacturer is a major supplier of automotive wheels and has been operating in Greenville, Mich., since 2015, the local Daily News newspaper reported. The FBI has not released any information about the raid apart from...
GREENVILLE, MI
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Enforcement of West Virginia Abortion Ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge in West Virginia’s capital blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban Monday, opening the door for abortions to resume in the state, at least for now. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Tera L. Salango granted the Women’s Health Center of...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#House#Hoosiers#Fox News#Senate#The Supreme Court#Planned P
Washington Examiner

Appeals court rules Georgia's 'rational' abortion law should go into effect

A federal appeals court gave a green light on Wednesday to Georgia 's restrictive 2019 abortion law, calling it the "rational" approach. The Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit ruled that the Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade should pave the way for the state's law to go into effect. The court also rejected arguments that a “personhood” provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague, an argument made by abortion advocate challengers to the state law.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

America’s Self-Obsession Is Killing Its Democracy

In 2009, a violent mob stormed the presidential palace in Madagascar, a deeply impoverished red-earthed island off the coast of East Africa. They had been incited to violence by opportunistic politicians and media personalities, successfully triggering a coup. A few years later, I traveled to the island, to meet the new government's ringleaders, the same men who had unleashed the mob.
U.S. POLITICS
TechCrunch

New documents reveal ‘huge’ scale of US government’s cell phone location data tracking

It’s no secret that U.S. government agencies have been obtaining and using location data collected by Americans’ smartphones. In early 2020, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) bought access to millions of smartphone users’ location data to track undocumented immigrants and suspected tax dodgers.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
US News and World Report

In Indiana, Republican Lawmakers Propose Ban on Most Abortions

(Reuters) - Indiana Republican lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a bill that would ban abortion except in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency, a measure likely to win passage that would dramatically cut abortion access in the Midwestern state. The legislature is expected to take up the bill in a...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Miami

Appeals court keeps Florida abortion law in effect

TALLAHASSEE — An appeals court Thursday allowed Florida's new 15-week abortion limit to remain in effect and signaled it will overturn a circuit judge's ruling that would have temporarily blocked the law. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 decision, said abortion clinics and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. Zeldin said at a news conference in the Syracuse area Friday that he saw the man in his periphery on stage.
ROCHESTER, NY
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy