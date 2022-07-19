ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

A devastating trend: Local newspapers are shrinking or disappearing. Congress must act.

By Subscribe
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g9Ugl_0gl6wMvX00

Did you hear about the rape – and subsequent arrest in the case – of a 10-year old Ohio girl?

Did you see the stunning failure of police – who ran away as children were being killed – in the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas?

What about the harrowing details of Jayland Walker’s death in Akron, Ohio, where officers fired 90 or more rounds at the 25-year-old Black man?

Do you know why you’re aware of these stories?

Local journalists. Men and women who live and work in the communities they cover.

Local journalists somewhat of an endangered species

In each of these cases, those journalists are part of the USA TODAY Network, a family of more than 200 newspapers in 45 states committed to covering their communities. They are among scores of journalists in every state, at companies big and small, profit and not-for-profit, covering local news for their communities.

They’re also somewhat of an endangered species.

Nearly half of all U.S. counties have only one newspaper, reports the News Media Alliance, which advocates for the media industry. Since 2005, according to a new report from Northwestern University, “the country has lost more than a fourth of its newspapers (2,500) and is on track to lose a third by 2025.”

The pandemic, which devastated so much, was not kind to the industry, leading to job losses and the closure of local media outlets, according to Columbia Journalism Review.

The financial struggles of news organizations focused on local and regional coverage, including broadcast as well as newspaper journalism, stem from the sweeping shift of readership, viewers and advertising to online platforms, and a subsequent dramatic reduction in the revenue that has supported local reporting.

Journalism Competition and Preservation Act

Even if – and perhaps especially if – you are skeptical of the news media, this is a devastating trend.

In all regions of the country, Americans need a local free press that produces vigorous and independent journalism for all – and Congress can help. This week, movement is expected on a bipartisan bill called the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA). It could pave the way for local publishers to reap the revenue they deserve from the content their journalists create.

Also called the JCPA or Safe Harbor Bill, it would provide a four-year antitrust exemption that would allow small and local news organizations to work together to negotiate an agreement with Google and Facebook on fair compensation.

Mental health:Finally we can call 988 suicide hotline when we fear that we or a loved one is at risk

“Strong local news helps us understand those whose experiences and attitudes are different from us, and, in the process, brings us together to solve our most pressing political, economic and social problems,” the Northwestern study says. “It binds our vast nation of 330 million people together, nurturing both democracy and community. Everyone in the country has a stake in the future of local news, in whatever form it is delivered.”

Congress must be prompted to finally act on this bipartisan proposal to help stop the hemorrhage in local newsrooms and provide tools for long-term stability. America's democracy depends on it.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Josh Hawley demands Democrats hold hearing to discuss banning Nancy Pelosi, her colleagues and their spouses from trading stocks after her husband Paul buying 20,000 shares in semiconductor firm

Sen. Josh Hawley wrote a letter asking Democrats to hold a hearing on banning stock trading for lawmakers and their spouses after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband recently made a questionable purchase in a semiconductor firm. The Missouri Republican wrote to Sen. Gary Peters, the Michigan Democrat who chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Prisoners sell mainly to the Arizona Department of Corrections. But they have plenty of other buyers

Arizona Correctional Industries, a state-run company under the auspices of the Department of Corrections, makes thousands of different products at its workshops and warehouses at prisons throughout the state. The overwhelming majority of products are manufactured for the Department of Corrections itself and other state agencies and government entities, according...
ARIZONA STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newspapers#Local News#Robb Elementary School#The Usa Today Network#The News Media Alliance#Northwestern University
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Once seen as crass profiteering, Arizona prisons are all in on leasing prisoners to private companies

For most of its history, Arizona avoided leasing prisoners to private companies to avoid profiteering. But that changed in 1995, when Arizona Correctional Industries began sending a few hundred prisoners to work for Hickman’s Family Farms, the state’s biggest egg factory; Greater Auto Auction — now known as Manheim Auto Auctions — which auctions used cars to dealers across the state; and Televerde, a telemarketing firm that gathers sales leads for high-tech companies such as Microsoft and SAP.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Jake Angeli, QAnon shaman from Arizona, among crowd near Pence's Jan. 6 evacuation route

Among the protesters who gathered feet away from Vice President Mike Pence's evacuation route at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, causing Secret Service agents to make farewell calls to their family, was Jake Angeli, the horn-hatted and bare-chested Phoenix man who became the face of the insurrection. Video shown during Thursday’s hearing...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

PAC supporting Kari Lake accused of masking donors; How 3 AZ cities may push back against abortion ban; 100 free things to do in the Valley

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A Republican consultant filed a complaint against a political action committee that has spent $2.1 million to promote Kari Lake's campaign. Tempe is trying to help its workers get access, Phoenix officials are calling for similar...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman was speaking to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. Zeldin said at a news conference in the Syracuse area Friday that he saw the man in his periphery on stage.
PERINTON, NY
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Gallego campaign teases Senate challenge against Sinema; How outdoor workers manage extreme heat; This AZ bar is one of the best in the U.S.

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Rep. Ruben Gallego's campaign advertisements say he could challenge Kyrsten Sinema for a Senate seat in 2024. But does he mean it?  Soaring summer temperatures are a fact of life in Arizona, and workers often must adjust...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Ruben Gallego campaign teases Senate challenge to Kyrsten Sinema, raises money off idea

Rep. Ruben Gallego is campaign fundraising off the prospect of his running against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona's 2024 Democratic primary. "Many people are asking Ruben if he will run against Senator Kyrsten Sinema," a promoted June 18 Facebook post says. "We know many of you hope he does and he appreciates that fact. That’s one of the reasons he is asking you to contribute to his campaign today. Because if he is going to run against her, he’ll need to win his re-election campaign this November and build a strong grassroots movement."
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy