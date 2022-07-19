ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACM Awards returning to Texas (and Prime Video) in 2023

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZgrJ8_0gl6wBDY00

The Academy of Country Music has revealed plans for its 2023 ACM Awards show, which includes a new host city and a continuing partnership with Amazon's Prime Video.

The 58th annual ACM Awards will take place on Thursday, May 11 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The 12,000-seat indoor stadium opened in 2016, and is part of the training facility for the Dallas Cowboys.

The show will once again stream live on Prime Video, which became the ACMs' new screen partner ahead of the 2022 awards. Previously, the ceremony aired for more than 50 years on network television, and through its partnership with Amazon became the first major awards show to air exclusively on a streaming network.

In a release, ACM CEO Damon Whiteside called the 2022 ceremony "a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence."

"We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

This is the first time the ACMs have been held in Texas since 2015, when the 50th annual ceremony took place AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Last year's show — hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett — was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

