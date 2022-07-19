ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and undercard for huge clash

By Matt Penn
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOVdK_0gl6vteN00

JAKE PAUL is back!

Boxing purists, shut your eyes and cover your ears - the Problem Child is returning to the ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bWd6z_0gl6vteN00
Jake Paul will be looking to go 6-0 as a professional boxer Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGsZF_0gl6vteN00
Hasim Rahman Jr will be looking to emulate his dad's success in the biggest fight of his career Credit: Getty Images - Getty

This time, he's up against the son of Lennox Lewis conqueror Hasim Rahman - Hasim Jr.

Rahman Jr is 12-1 as a pro, losing his last bout via stoppage, but is an established pro boxer who was fought for the majority of his life.

Paul was originally scheduled to face Tommy Fury, but the Manchester fighter was denied entry into the US for their scheduled press conference earlier this month.

Rahman Jr, a former sparring partner of Paul's stepped up and signed the contract that could make or break his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44DsvC_0gl6vteN00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdoKb_0gl6vteN00

When is Paul vs Rahman Jr?

  • Paul's massive clash with Rahman Jr will take place on Saturday, August 6.
  • The bout will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York, NYC.
  • Ring-walks for the event are set to get going from around 4am UK time on Sunday, August 7.

What channel is it and can it be live streamed?

  • There is yet to be a confirmed broadcaster for Paul vs Rahman Jr in the UK.
  • BT Sport have shown Paul's last two fights, and they were set to announce they had the rights for Paul vs Fury.
  • Fite TV or Sky Sports could also secure the rights for Paul vs Rahman Jr.

Paul vs Rahman Jr FULL CARD

  • Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr (8 rounds - cruiserweight)
  • Amanda Serrano vs Brenda Carabajal (10 rounds - featherweight)
  • Brandun Lee vs Will Madera (10 rounds - super-lightweight)

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

What has been said?

"[Jake] knows that if I was fighting Tommy Fury, it would be a massacre," Rahman Jr said.

"I've already been around [Paul] on more than one occasion so I know what kind of guy he is, I know that he comes with antics and games.

"He tries to throw people off their game but I'm 100 per cent focused on the fight. When it comes to this fight, I'm not playing around.

"That's what he wants to do, he wants to play around and make bets and make little of the situation but there's a lot at stake here."

Paul added: "Bigger. Stronger. More experienced. KO power.

"But it doesn’t matter. They don’t have my heart, don’t have my drive & definitely don’t have my team.

"August 6 I’m showing the world that Jake Paul is a bad mother*****r."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor looks absolutely enormous in latest post on social media (Photo)

UFC star Conor McGregor is in incredible shape as he continues his road back to the Octagon following his leg break. Last summer at UFC 264, Conor McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Ever since then fans have been wondering when we’re going to see him back in the Octagon, with some even thinking he may retire altogether – largely because he doesn’t actually have anything left to prove.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘This might be really ugly’: Pros react to planned Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev UFC 279 showdown

Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev are expected to fight soon in a matchup that will have plenty of buzz when fight night rolls around. The welterweight stars have verbally agreed to meet in the main event of UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz and Chimaev have long been rumored to fight one another, and while several other options were also in play, it appears Diaz will get his wish and meet Chimaev in what will be the final fight of his UFC contract.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manchester, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Boxing Scene

Usyk Reportedly Busting Up Sparring Partners, Boxers Being Sent Home

According to one of his training partners, unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is busting up his sparring partners in his ongoing camp. Usyk is preparing for his upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua, scheduled for August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Haney-Kambosos Rematch Set For October 16 At Rod Laver Arena In Melbourne

Devin Haney will return to Australia to defend his four lightweight titles even earlier than the undisputed 135-pound champion expected. Multiple sources have confirmed to BoxingScene.com that the immediate rematch between Haney and former champion George Kambosos Jr. will take place October 16 in Melbourne. The second 135-pound championship bout between Haney, of Henderson, Nevada, and Sydney’s Kambosos will headline a Foxtel Main Event pay-per-view show in Kambosos’ home country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Boxing Scene

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera Added To Usyk-Joshua Card

Former Two Division Boxing World Champion and Global Philanthropist Badou Jack (26-3-3, 16 KOs) will make his Saudi Arabian debut on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua, August 20 in Jeddah against unbeaten prospect Richard Rivera (21-0, 16 KO’s). Jack has been very active in the Middle...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Live Streamed#Madison Square Garden#Combat#Bt Sport#Sky Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 press conference live stream | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Some of the stars from the scheduled UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event, which is set to go down on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, will be on hand in London, England, this afternoon (Fri., July 22, 2022) for a special pre-fight press conference to promote the stacked show.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
613K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy