Miami Hurricanes QB Tyler Van Dyke given these odds to win this year’s Heisman Trophy

By Jason Dill
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago
Miami Hurricanes quarterbacks and passing game coordinator Frank Ponce works with Tyler Van Dyke (9) during practice at the University of Miami’s Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

The latest odds are out on who will win the Heisman Trophy this college football season.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is listed at 33-1 odds, according to Bet365 and Vegas Insider, to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oklahoma, is also listed at 33-1 odds.

There are six players with shorter odds than Van Dyke and Gabriel.

They are Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (2-1), Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (3.5-1), USC quarterback Caleb Williams (8-1), Texas running back Bijon Robinson (20-1), Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (25-1) and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (28-1).

Since 2000, quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy 18 times. The only non-quarterbacks to win the Heisman during that span were Alabama players. They were running back Mark Ingram, running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

