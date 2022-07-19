Ja'Marr Chase: Madden NFL 23 rating is 'extra motivation' for young star Bengals receiver

Ja'Marr Chase finished his rookie season for the Cincinnati Bengals with 1,455 receiving yards, ranking fourth among National Football League receivers - trailing only Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Davante Adams.

Yet Chase, the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, was not ranked among the Top 10 receivers in Madden NFL 23, which gave him a rating of 87 after Chase broke Chad Johnson's Bengals' single-season, receiving-yardage record.

His response via Twitter:

From the Bengals via Twitter:

From @TomBrady:

From @NFL via Twitter:

From @PFF via Twitter:

Last month, three-time Pro Bowl defensive back Tyrann Mathieu compared Chase to free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., and said in a video that what Chase did in January against Mathieu's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, was "embarrassing."

When Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow visit New Orleans in October, it will be their first time playing at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome since leading the LSU Tigers to the College Football Playoff National Championship in Jan. 2020.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]