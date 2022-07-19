Pitts: Cumberland County sheriff issues safety alert in response to Observer column

Last week, I interviewed a homeless man who goes by only his first name, Mike. The story published this week.

Mike told me about his life living in a homeless camp near the bridge for the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway. He told me he was a former felon. He said several other felons also lived at the camp and as a result, they had few options as to where they could live.

My story was about how his and other encampments are a difficult problem for the city to solve. The city cannot simply go in and clear the camps because they are on state property owned by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

In response to my story, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office put out a news release citing “increased concern for the public's safety” by the office’s Sex Offender Registration Enforcement Unit. The unit “positively identified” Mike as a registered sex offender it has been monitoring following his convictions, the release states.

The release states: “‘Uncle Mike,’ in reality, is a 56-year-old Registered Sex Offender named Michael Harris. In 1993, Mr. Harris was arrested by the Fayetteville Police Department for Murder and Rape and later convicted. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mr. Harris in 2017, 2018, and 2020 for Sex Offender Registration violations.”

The release, written by Lt. Patrice Bogertey, said that 11 other registered sex offenders live under and around the MLK and Gillespie Street bridge. The release refers to Harris as “Uncle Mike” throughout — apparently, because at the end of my story he used the designation for himself in describing a positive interaction he had with a family and children at the camp.

The office said it wants everyone “to know more about the people they are bringing their children to see and ‘hang out with.’” They included a link to the state sex offender registry where people can find out about offenders living near them.

Harris, according to a Fayetteville Observer story from 2008, pleaded guilty to assault and rape of one woman and beating another woman to death. He spent 14 years and six months in a state psychiatric hospital because he was judged mentally incompetent to stand trial.

In response to the news release and this news, I want to make three points.

First, I approached Harris at the camp; he did not seek me out or ask for publicity. I was planning a story about the camp and saw him near his tent next to Gillespie Street. He consented to the photographs that ran with the story. He initially gave me his middle name, Laverne, but in our 30- to 40-minute conversation he repeatedly referred to himself as Mike.

He did tell me he had been at Dorothea Dix, once the state hospital for the mentally ill, before his conviction. He did not tell me anything about what happened.

Second, I think it is important to amplify the Sheriff’s Office release because of the nature of the charges that led to Mike’s conviction. I knew he was a former felon, and what he did in his past was not part of my story.

A sex offense, for me, merits mention, however. The high recidivism rate of this particular crime does raise a public safety concern. Beyond that, the charges Harris pleaded guilty to in 2008 were brutal, and the family members of his victims were not happy with his sentencing; they thought he should have received life.

I know that a steady stream of people help Harris and others at the camp, and some of them probably know the backgrounds of the men who live there. Others probably do not.

I do not think all of this means they should not help. But those who help should also be fully aware of their environment.

If I had it to do it over, I would have run Mike’s picture, and his story, by one or more of the agencies he said assisted him, if only because he eventually became such an integral part of my story. I erred in not doing this additional due diligence, which could have helped me round out a fuller picture and led me to the relevant public records and news stories.

I still might have incorporated him as a source, because the story was about the difficulties the city faces in dealing with the camp. But both the tone and focus would have changed.

Which brings me to my last point. The Sheriff’s Office release and what we have found since make clear that the story of this homeless encampment near the MLK Freeway — and elsewhere around the county — is even more complex and difficult than what I initially wrote.

Sex offenders have more restrictions as to where they can live. In North Carolina they cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school or child care center. As the Sheriff’s Office release notes, Mike and others at the camp are currently in compliance with the law.

So, even if the city or county is eventually granted the ability to clear the camp — where do these guys go? It’s not just a question for Mike and the people at his camp, but a question for our community.

Myron B. Pitts can be reached at mpitts@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3559.