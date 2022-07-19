ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Croissants are trending in Sacramento. Here’s why and where to get the best ones

By Noor Adatia
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJ429_0gl6u8j200

If you spend anytime on the Sacramento Reddit page ( r/Sacramento ), you have probably noticed a recent swarm of posts related to croissants in the area.

Why did the crescent shaped, French pastry get attention by Sacramentans all of a sudden?

It all started when one Redditor, who posts on the account IHadTacosYesterday, was looking for a cheaper alternative to their usual Raspberry croissant order which cost $4.25 at local cafe and bakery chain, La Bou.

“Just wondering if there’s any other croissant snobs out there, living in my part of town that have found an amazing alternative to La Bou’s pricey croissants?” the post read .

The Redditor referenced the La Bou location on Del Rio Road by the zoo as their go-to spot. Other bakery locations include midtown on O Street, West Sacramento, Carmichael, Elk Grove and Folsom.

A flood of users responded with their own croissant suggestions, and some took the post as a challenge to find the best one and to share their favorite croissant place in Sacramento.

Over the past few days, local croissant aficionados have frequented bakeries in the area and posted their reviews of the flaky pastry on the city’s Reddit page. One user went so far as to give this week the official sounding unofficial designation of “Sac Croissant Week.”

The discussion has divulged into memes about croissants — including this photo of two croissants edited on either ends of the Tower Bridge.

The Bee wants readers to help settle the debate on what your favorite croissant option is — whether at a Sacramento bakery or grocery store. Fill out the survey below and tell us which pastry you recommend and why.



SACRAMENTO, CA


Jack Ohman: The Nutria Frontier ...

California may be winning its five-year, $13 million battle with nutria — 20-pound, orange-toothed swamp rodents. Sacramento Bee reporter Ryan Sabalow has more on the Nutria here. latest editorial cartoons from the Pulitzer Prize-winning Jack Ohman. from The Bee’s Editorial Board. (And meet the Editorial Board here.) Follow...
SACRAMENTO, CA


The Sacramento Bee

