The Juan Soto saga took another weird turn Monday night. The current-but-possibly-on-the-trade-block outfielder for the Washington Nationals arrived less than 24 hours before the Home Run Derby after Soto flew commercially to Los Angeles following the team's series against the Atlanta Braves in D.C. That drew the ire of Soto's agent, Scott Boras, who pointed out how unfair it was that players from the Braves were chartered to All-Star Weekend but the Nationals couldn't do the same for Soto.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO