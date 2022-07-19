ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Chelsea Are Preparing A Formal Offer For Frenkie De Jong With The Midfielder Not Convinced On Manchester United Move

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
According to a new and emerging report, Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Chelsea are said to be preparing a formal offer for Barcelona midfielder and priority United target, Frenkie De Jong, says a new report.

United are still waiting to complete the signing of Frenkie De Jong despite having already agreed a deal with Barcelona, however the player is said to not be ready to leave the club.

Chelsea had reportedly been named as a club looking to sign De Jong due to Barcelona wanting to offload the player to help their financial situation.

However, it had remained in the English media that De Jong’s only possible exit destination was United.

De Jong is still not open to leaving Barcelona, claim reports in Spain despite sources close to United stating that the player is keen on reuniting with Erik Ten Hag this summer.

Chelsea’s new owner had spoken to Barcelona’s directors about the player and now, a new report is stating that Barcelona do expect Chelsea to make a formal offer for the player.

According to a new report from Spanish media outlet Relevo;

“Barcelona already know that Chelsea are preparing a formal proposal for Frenkie de Jong - they have expressed their firm desire to sign him in the last few hours. A move to Manchester United doesn't seduce the player.”

