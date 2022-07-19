Stuart Scott's daughters raise money for late father's cancer fund through social media

Stuart Scott fought and on his terms won his battle with cancer in 2015.

Although it meant he said goodbye to this world, his legacy lives on through the V Foundation's Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund.

The program raises money and brings attention to the disparities in cancer research for minorities and people of color.

Through the online campaign #ScoopsWithStu, his daughters Taelor and Sydni honor their father and his research fund by posting pics of ice cream on his birthday. That was his favorite thing to eat. The campaign was started years ago, but is still going strong today.

ABC11's Tamara Scott is his niece, and was able to talk with Sydni about carrying on his legacy.

"With my dad's grant specifically, it is advocating for communities of color that have very disproportionate healthcare outcomes when it comes to cancer. And so to know how important like being black, being a part of the black community and you know, serving a black community was to him the fact that a that is a part of his legacy," she said.

You can use #SccopsforStu to support the cause and can find more information about the V Foundation