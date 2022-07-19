ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Global Location Strategies Welcomes Meghan DiGiacomo as Consultant

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Location Strategies (GLS), one of the world’s leading corporate site selection firms, has announced the addition of Meghan DiGiacomo to its consulting team. In this role, DiGiacomo will provide global location consulting services for manufacturing and industrial companies looking to add capacity, anywhere in the world. She will also advise...

179-Year-Old Local Manufacturing Company Names New Chief Operating Officer

GREENVILLE, SC - Kentwool, a local business established in 1843, recently named Justin Ferdinand its new Chief Operating Officer. Before making this significant decision, Kim Kent, CEO of Kentwool, spent time assessing all lines of business under the Kentwool brand. Justin initially joined the team in December 2021 as President of the Performance Division. Kentwool has efficiently adapted to an ever-changing industry for the last 179 years, and to continue doing so, it was necessary to refine its strategic operations process. Ferdinand, who has a background in manufacturing operations and data-driven decision-making, was an immediate contender for this position. Kim Kent states, “Through conversations about his assuming this dual-role, and the support of an experienced team, I knew his empowering leadership style would help position Kentwool for its next phase of growth in the wool market.”
GREENVILLE, SC
GADC Names Officers for 2022 – 2023, Adds Two to Greenville County’s Economic Development Board

The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has named Jim Burns as Chairman of its Board of Directors for 2022-2023. Joining him as officers are Beverly Haines as Vice Chair, Justin Bagwell as Secretary, and Barry Leasure as Treasurer.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mark Schreiber of Safeguards Consulting to speak at ASIS conference

Simpsonville, South Carolina – Mark Schreiber, president of Safeguards Consulting, will be speaking at the upcoming ASIS International Global Security Exchange conference in Atlanta on September 14th. In his presentation to international attendees from security industries around the world, Mark will discuss the new exciting “Digital Twins” technology and their implications for the security design world. Mr. Schreiber will be speaking with Dr. Javier Irizarry of Georgia Tech and Kelly Watt of Visual Plan.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Governor appoints Bedingfield as chairman of South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board

Eric Bedingfield, governmental affairs director at Greenville Technical College, has been appointed by Governor Henry McMaster as chairman of the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund Board, the group charged with disbursement decisions for South Carolina Opioid Settlement Funds from the 2022 National Opioids Settlement and future settlements. More than $360...
GREENVILLE, SC
Home Builders Association of Greenville named Applause Award winner by Better Business Bureau® of the Upstate

BBB® of Upstate South Carolina awarded Home Builders Association of Greenville, Inc. with the BBB Applause Award for meeting and exceeding advertising standards. Each quarter, BBB’s Local Advertising Review Program (LARP) recognizes a business or nonprofit within the 10 Upstate counties for adhering to BBB’s Code of Advertising guidelines.
GREENVILLE, SC
LawyerLisa Elder Care Coordinator Achieves Certified Dementia Practitioner Designation

Columbia, SC – LawyerLisa, LLC is pleased to announce Elder Care Coordinator, Cassandra Ignatowicz, has successfully completed the requirements necessary to receive the Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) designation by the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioners. The CDP program of the National Council of Certified Dementia Practitioner’s promotes standards...
COLUMBIA, SC

