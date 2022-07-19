ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver’s fairground location takes another step forward

By Brandyn Benter
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The plan to build a new Culver’s location at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Terre Haute will move forward after getting the green light from Vigo County Commissioners.

During the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday, the favorable recommendation from the Vigo County Area Planning Commission for the plan was put to a vote and was given final approval.

With the vote passing the project now goes back to officials with Culver’s and the fairgrounds. The plan approved by the commissioners calls for the new location to be placed on a parcel of land located at 3901 U.S. Highway 41 owned by the Wabash Valley Fair Association, Inc.

Renderings of the proposed Culver’s at the Fairgrounds location. (COURTESY: Matt Bilyeu)

Culver’s Owner Matt Bilyeu said the company is excited to work with the fairgrounds.

“There is, of course, still a lot of work to do, discussions about traffic flow in the area being one of them, but we’re excited,” Bilyeu said. “We’re looking at this as a true partnership with the fairgrounds.”

Bilyeu was very complimentary of last week’s Vigo County Fair in explaining why this location is a “perfect fit.”

“If anyone was at the fair last week, they saw how much of a tremendous asset that location is to our community,” Bilyeu said, adding that the growth of the local 4-H programs is encouraging. “We have kids in 4-H and it’s great to see how the 4-H has grown in the community. We used to not have advertising for the program in local schools, but that has changed in recent years and it’s been great. It really shows how important agriculture is to our community, and that side of things really fits with our brand.”

Through the Thank You Farmers Project, we’re passionate about sharing our appreciation for farmers with guests so they feel connected, investing in agricultural education to ensure the next generation of agricultural leaders is engaged and capable, and supporting climate-smart agricultural efforts that produce nutritious food for a sustainably vibrant food supply.

Culver’s “Thank you Farmers” program page.

Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said the development is a great thing for the community. “Any development on exit seven or exit 11 is great development no matter what [business] it is,” said Switzer. “Culver’s is big in this community, they are heavily involved in this community.”

Image of the proposed location of a new Culver’s restaurant
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

