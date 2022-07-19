Reward offered in search for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

The Reno Police Department has released the name of the man shot dead near Tripp & Patton Drives last November. The shooting happened at an apartment complex just east of the University of Nevada, just after 10 p.m. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Derek Mares...
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is looking for a man involved in car theft. At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, an unknown man stole an unlicensed red 1992 Toyota Extra Cab pickup truck at 3700 Highway 50 East. CCSO says surveillance...
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Sparks Police Department (Sparks PD) is looking for a man involved in armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Sparks Monday night. At around 9:15 p.m. on July 18, an armed robbery happened at the Pizza Hut located in East Prater Way.
U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last year on Halloween in Reno. The Reno Police Department responded to Nevada Street just after midnight on reports of multiple people being shot. When they arrived to the scene, it was clear that the shooting happened...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are talking to Lieutenant Michael Browett from the Reno Police Traffic Division on Edison Way. This stretch of roadway was often used by drag racers who wanted to get up to top speed. That still goes on occasionally says the Lieutenant. But these days drag...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police made multiple arrests and issued citations during a Zero Tolerance Enforcement event last weekend aimed at cracking down on drag racing and sideshows. As a result, three people were arrested for DUI, equipment violations, and reckless driving; 16 citations were issued for speeding, insurance...
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — An Oregon woman who was arrested on drug charges in March is Washoe County Sheriff’s Office’s “Warrant Wednesday Suspect.”. WCSO is looking for Tanis Hershkowitz, who was 46 at the time of her arrest on March 25. Hershkowitz recently contacted the Tribune...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 2021 Reno attempted murder case has been found in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition back to Nevada, the Reno Police Department said. On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Office found Elijah Jackson, 21, Monore, Louisiana in Sterlington, Louisiana and took him into custody, police said.
A Reno woman appeared in federal court Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery earlier this year. The Department of Justice says 31-year-old Shanequa Charles is charged in a superseding indictment with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Robbery and Bank Robbery. The indictment alleges that on January 27,...
RENO, NV (July 20, 2022) – On Saturday, two people sustained injuries after a rollover crash on Trademark Drive, police said. The incident occurred around 10:26 p.m. along Trademark Drive and Double Diamond Parkway, July 9th. Furthermore, according to reports, one car ran through a posted stop sign and...
TAHOE VISTA (CBS13) – Seven people, most of them grocery store employees, have been arrested in a major shoplifting bust in the North Lake Tahoe area last week.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says, back on the night of July 13, they got a call about several people reportedly loading up two vehicles with groceries allegedly stolen from the Tahoe Vista Safeway store.
Deputies got to the scene and were able to pull over the vehicles nearby.
A search of the vehicles soon uncovered nearly $2,500 worth of shoplifted groceries, the sheriff’s office says.
As it turns out, six of the suspects were employees at the Safeway store. Surveillance video captured the suspects loading up several carts of groceries in the store, deputies say.
All seven suspects – identified as 21-year-old Stefan Valcu, 19-year-old Radu Bucur, 20-year-old Patrick Bucurean, 20-year-old Daniel Copil, 23-year-old Sorin Uveghes, 21-year-old Flaviu Negru, and 20-year-old Christian Bodea – are now facing charges of felony burglary and conspiracy.
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A homicide investigation is underway in Lyon County after deputies responding to reports of a suicidal man found a woman dead. On Monday, July 18, 2022 around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the Dayton Valley Mobile Home Park off U.S. 50. They found a woman dead at the scene and a man was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.
55-year-old Danna Forbis dead, Leonard Forbis and Deborah Castillo injured after a crash on Highway 70 (Quincy, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 55-year-old Danna Forbis, from Reno, as the woman who lost her life following a single-vehicle accident that also caused injuries to 42-year-old Leonard Forbis and 34-year-old Deborah Castillo on Tuesday in Quincy. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at 12:01 p.m. on Highway 70, east of Sierra Springs Drive [...]
California Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning. It happened just before 7 a.m. on Black Bart Avenue near Hank Monk Avenue. Troopers say a motorcycle rider was heading north of Black Bart when it hit a Toyota pickup that was turning...
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse must close its facility by Aug. 15 after a Washoe District Court judge refused to suspend his revocation of its business license. Safe Embrace is the largest shelter for domestic violence victims sin Northern Nevada. The city of...
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May shook many of us to our core. A report on law enforcement reaction was released Sunday. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says they’re reviewing that report and learning from it. While they never want a mass...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned near Zephyr Cove late Monday afternoon. Deputies say 79-year-old William Dunham of Genoa fell overboard while trying to tie his boat onto a mooring ball in Marla Bay in Lake Tahoe. Deputies say it was windy when he sank...
One Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision near Stanford Way. The crash took place in the afternoon of July 6th, along Greg Street just west of Stanford Way. According to police, a suburban towing a cargo trailer tried to pull out of a driveway on the north side of Greg Street, made a U-turn, and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
