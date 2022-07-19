ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

PUBLIC NOTICE: Absentee Ballot Return

cityofypsilanti.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe August 2nd Primary Election is now two weeks away and it is strongly recommended that absentee ballots are now returned in...

cityofypsilanti.com

Spinal Column

Two current county commissioners battle for redistricted District 7 seat

Republican Eileen Kowall (current Commissioner of District 6, which encompasses White Lake Township and a portion of Waterford Township) and Republican Bob Hoffman (current commissioner of District 2 for Groveland, Highland, Holly, Rose and Springfield Townships, and the Village of Holly) find themselves facing each other in the August 2 primary election for the new District 7 county commissioner seat. The redistricted area includes Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages of Holly and Ortonville, and portions of Highland and White Lake townships, and the entire portion of the City of Fenton within Oakland County. Running on the other side of the ticket is Democrat Kristen Watt, who co-founded a community action network called Holly ACTS (Action, Community Transformation, Solidarity), was elected to the non-partisan of seat of Holly Township Library Board Trustee, and helped coordinate the first Holly Pride event. All three candidates agreed to answer the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Jeff Hayner defends use of epithets and confronts two Ann Arbor City Council members

Regular business at the Ann Arbor City Council meeting Tuesday night was overshadowed by reports of an explosive confrontation. Toward the end of the meeting, council member Jeff Hayner, seemingly unprovoked, brought up a year-old incident where he used a racial epiphet when talking to a reporter. Fellow council members Erica Briggs and Julie Grand spoke out against him.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wdet.org

How redistricting has changed Macomb County’s political landscape

The election landscape in Macomb County appears to be changing following redistricting. While the county still leans conservative, redistricting has increased diversity — creating new dimensions in its upcoming races. For instance, in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District polling indicates candidate Carl Marlinga, who holds a large lead...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Rent hike roils Ann Arbor South Grove community

Editor’s Note: The sources Ethan Jones, John Doe and James Leo, referenced in this article, have had their names changed in order to protect their identities and housing. The Michigan Daily has verified their identities and their stories. When Ethan Jones moved out of his apartment due to unaffordable...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Prepare for construction backups on well-traveled Ann Arbor road near I-94

ANN ARBOR, MI - Beginning Monday, July 25, traffic will shift on Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor to accommodate utility installation for a new senior living community. The construction will occupy the westbound lane of East Ellsworth Road between Stone School Road and Shadowood Drive beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday. It will stay closed until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, according to a city news release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Amtrak temporarily closing second Washtenaw County railroad crossing

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - The second in a series of temporary Amtrak closures at Washtenaw County railroad crossings is slated to begin on Wednesday. The Superior Road railroad crossing, between Huron River Drive and Geddes Road north of Ypsilanti, is slated to close to all traffic beginning on July 20, and lasting for approximately four days, according to a notice from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

David Hecker: Corporations should stop funding politicians who back voter suppression

Sometimes it is hard to live our values. We try hard to do so, and I for one, know that at times I falter.   But while slipping at times is understandable, there are lines we must strive never to cross. Voting rights is not a complicated issue. It’s a question of fundamental values — justice, […] The post David Hecker: Corporations should stop funding politicians who back voter suppression appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI

