ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee missing 11 days after disappearance. Here's what we know.

By Joshua Williams, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago

Ole Miss student, Jimmie "Jay" Lee , has been missing for more than 11 days after his family reported him missing.

“Jimmie Lee (20), who also goes by Jay Lee, was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford in a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a Mississippi license plate number ‘JAYLEE1’,” according to a press release from the University of Mississippi.

According to the university press release, police said Lee's vehicle was found Friday afternoon at Molly Barr Trails apartment complex.

“Lee was also last seen wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers," the press release states. "Lee is 5’7” 120 lbs. He has black and blonde hair with brown eyes. Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lee’s whereabouts. If you have any information about this case, contact the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662) 915-7234 or (662) 915-4911.”

Here's what we know:

  • Lee was last seen at 5:58 a.m. Friday, July 8, leaving Campus Walk Apartments.
  • Family members said they last heard from Lee in a 2 a.m. July 8 text message wishing his mother a happy birthday, Mississippi Today reported . The family realized later that day that Lee was missing when he did not show up for a baby formula donation drive he had organized as part of his internship with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services in Lafayette County, family members told Mississippi Today .
  • Ole Miss students established a GoFundMe page on July 16 to help support Lee's family in their search for the missing student. As of Tuesday morning, the account titled "Jay Lee — Missing Ole Miss Student" had raised $1,700 of its $5,000 goal.
  • Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on locating Lee. If you have information, contact Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.
  • Lee is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black and blond hair and brown eyes.
  • Volunteers and Lee's family have distributed fliers at Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford and surrounding areas and searched for Lee in the Clear Creek Lake area north of Oxford.

Read More: Hinds County's COVID new cases flat; Mississippi cases surge 28.5%

“We literally went on a full-on walk through the woods yelling, screaming his name,” Tayla Carey, Lee's sister told Mississippi Today . “We ask that everyone assisting with helping us find my brother remains positive as the investigation continues."

Carey said Lee is much like everyone else in the world especially when it comes to his morning routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rok9G_0gl6r9iO00

“He is an avid coffee drinker, he always has to have his cup in the morning,” she said.

Read More: Jackson woman holds out hope her missing brother, Jimmie 'Jay' Lee, will be found safe

Oxford Police said "Jay" Lee could have been visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails apartments in Oxford, at the time of his disappearance.

Efforts to find Lee have expanded outside the Oxford community to Jackson and Hattiesburg, family members said.

Meanwhile, social media has exploded with posts hoping Lee is found, many under the hashtag #Jaylee.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400, University Police at (662) 915-7234, or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477. Information and tips also can be shared via social media: Facebook: @OxfordMSPolice or @OleMissPolice or Twitter: @OxfordPolice or @OleMissPolice.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss student Jimmie "Jay" Lee missing 11 days after disappearance. Here's what we know.

Comments / 3

Related
WJTV 12

Hope rally held for missing University of Mississippi graduate

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG)– Friends and family held a hope rally for Jimmie “Jay” Lee Wednesday night in Oxford, Mississippi. The recent University of Mississippi graduate has been missing for nearly two weeks. “We know that hope shines a light where there’s darkness,” one speaker said. Supporters hope the 20-year-old is found safe, which is something […]
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

FBI, AG join search for missing Ole Miss student

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The FBI and Mississippi Attorney General’s Office are helping in the efforts to find missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee. That’s according to a Tuesday, July 19 joint news release from the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments. Lee was last seen leaving the...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

FBI joins search for missing University of Mississippi student

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Oxford police announced the department, along with the University Police Department, have partnered with the Oxford Field Office of the FBI and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office to find a missing University of Mississippi student. Jimmie “Jay” Lee has been missing since July 8. He was last seen getting into his […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Tupelo stabbing suspect arrested at motel five days later

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A 20-year-old is accused of stabbing another individual in Tupelo. The assault happened on July 13 along Carnation Street at an old milk plant, according to a Tupelo Police Department news release. The male victim was found at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Gloster Street...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Lee
wcbi.com

Tupelo man identified as the victim in Lee County homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A 21-year-old man from Tupelo has been identified as the victim in a Lee County homicide. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Greene says his name is Jeremiah Flakes. He was 21. His body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab. A report of a...
LEE COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Alderman says Horn Lake is open for business

Dave Young grew up in Horn Lake at a time when it was bigger than Southaven and there was talk of annexing their neighbor to the east. But over the last 12 years, while Southaven, Olive Branch and Hernando have experienced explosive growth, Horn Lake has been reduced to being the last choice in DeSoto County that people want to move to.
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

Coroner identifies body found Sunday in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into the death of a man whose body was found Sunday morning, July 17 in Tupelo. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body was found at a Chevron gas station on South Gloster Street. She identified the man as Takei McFarland,...
TUPELO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Campus Walk Apartments#Ford Fusion
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Community Mourns the Death of Senior Caroline Roth

An Ole Miss senior from Marshall, Texas, died last week from injuries she sustained in a wreck on July 14. Caroline Roth, 22, was a senior at Ole Miss with plans to graduate in the spring of 2023 with a degree in Hospitality Management. She was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.
MARSHALL, TX
WREG

Woman killed in police shooting in Horn Lake identified

UPDATE: DeSoto County Coroner has identified the woman killed as Molka Horton, age 39 of Memphis. Her body will be sent to the Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning in Horn Lake, Mississippi and now several officers are on leave, sources say. […]
HORN LAKE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Suspect surrenders after one killed in Holly Springs shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead following a shooting Wednesday morning in Holly Springs, Mississippi. The Marshall County coroner confirmed that 44-year-old Michael Smith was killed by a single gunshot. Authorities said the victim was found outside his home on Craft Street before 9 a.m. Smith was a manager at a local Dollar […]
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed in Holly Springs; suspect captured

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - Law enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting in Holly Springs. The Marshall County coroner says 44-year-old Michael Smith was found shot and killed outside his home on Craft Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says David Thomas has been arrested and is...
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
wtva.com

Police share latest news in disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi State Crime Laboratory will investigate the car of missing Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee, according to police on Thursday, July 14. According to the Oxford and Ole Miss police departments, officers have used a dozen search warrants and interviewed numerous individuals. Authorities have used...
OXFORD, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy