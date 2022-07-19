Hoover Dam explosion captured in terrifying video in Nevada with tourists heard saying ‘something’s blown up’

THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument.

Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning.

Video captured the moment thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Hoover Dam in Nevada on Tuesday morning

