Nevada State

Hoover Dam explosion captured in terrifying video in Nevada with tourists heard saying ‘something’s blown up’

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THICK black smoke billowing from the Hoover Dam has been captured on video following reports of an explosion at the national monument.

Footage posted on social media shows a massive fireball growing at the Nevada landmark on Tuesday morning.

Video captured the moment thick black smoke was seen billowing from the Hoover Dam in Nevada on Tuesday morning

Comments / 62

Oksana Phillips
2d ago

So they got done blowing up and burning down all the processing plants they started on the pipelines in Oklahoma and I think in Texas And created an oil spill in Tennessee so now they wanna blow up the dam too

Reply(9)
28
Gordon Woodworth
2d ago

The Lower Colorado Regional Director at the Bureau of Reclamation Jacklynn Gould, said in a statement that “at approximately 10am PDT, the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10.30am”.

Reply
15
Trudy Bratkon
2d ago

Omg it truly is a marvel to behold to to hear the history of its building and UNDER BUDGET is beyond words! Our children are not being TAUGHT what they should be! PARENTS FIGHT FOR THE CURRICULUM YOU ARE CARETAKER OF UPUR CHILDS BRAIN! 🛑 allowing them to drain their intelligence,YOU WILL NOT GET A SECOND CHANCE!

Reply(1)
3
Hoover Dam transformer explodes; no one hurt

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A transformer exploded Tuesday at Hoover Dam, one of the nation’s largest hydroelectric facilities, producing a thick cloud of black smoke and flames that were quickly extinguished. No one was hurt in the explosion near the base of the dam, an engineering marvel on the Colorado River that straddles the border of Arizona and Nevada. Electricity produced at Hoover Dam continued flowing to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and Southern California who rely on it, the Western Area Power Administration said. The cause of the fire was under investigation and officials were working to determine the extent of damage to the transformer, one of 15 at the complex that control the voltages for power sent to customers. “There is no risk to the power grid,” said Jacklynn Gould, a regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
