Nolan Neal Dies: Friend of ‘The Voice’ and ‘AGT’ Star Remembers Him in Emotional Message and Video

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlcUW_0gl6qSBv00

Earlier today, news broke that Nolan Neal, a musician and beloved contestant on both The Voice and America’s Got Talent, had died at the age of 41. The singer was found dead in a bedroom of his apartment by his roommate.

The official cause of death has yet to be released; however, police noted both his past history of substance abuse and a “powder residue” found on a guitar pick near Neal’s bed.

Though both Nolan Neal and his cousin, Dylan Seals, claim that he was clean and sober from 2020 onward, Neal struggled with addiction for years, including during his time on The Voice. “I kind of lost my way on the voice and continued drinking,” Nolan said in a 2020 interview with WBIR News. “You can see it. I can see it.”

Neal continued to say that he eventually found happiness “by helping others in recovery,” a discovery that helped him overcome addiction and find a happy, healthy lifestyle.

Luc Nyhus Pays Tribute to His Late Friend Nolan Neal

Following the news of all too young passing, messages of shock and grief poured in from fans and friends around the world. Among those affected the most by the loss was Luc Nyhus, a longtime friend and collaborator of the late Nolan Neal.

In a series of Instagram posts, Luc Nyhus shared two songs he wrote with Nolan Neal. In addition to the songs, Nyhus penned two heartfelt messages to his friend.

“I am completely shocked,” he wrote in the first post. “Brother Nolan Neal Seals has passed away… He was a force, he was special, and if I could sing like anybody it would be him. Amazing engineer, artist, songwriter, drummer… Just a total badass.”

“At a loss for words…” Neal’s heartbroken friend continued. “We wrote this song together on Acklen St in Nashville in the summer of 2016. Here is the work tape from it. Chilling… RIP Brother Nolan. You will be missed dearly.”

The second post was just as heart-wrenching. In it, Luc Nyhus shared a song that made both he and Neal so emotional that it brought them to tears.

“Another song Nolan [Neal] and I wrote…” Nyhus said. “We fumbled around on this one. But when we tied the hook together I remember it left us both in tears. That moment of confirmation. He poured his whole heart out into everything he did.”

“‘Will you be the one who rights my wrongs into a Happy Song’ this is the work tape, which he later released,” he continued. “I know he loves this song too. Listen to his records. The music is his legacy. Still can’t believe it, man… Gone too soon.”

