WASHINGTON - A woman putting her child in her car was grazed by a bullet in a double shooting early Thursday morning in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Police say the woman was putting her child in the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. in the 600 block of 46th Place when shots were fired through her car window and one of them grazed the top of her head.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO