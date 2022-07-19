ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Elderly man killed, another injured in Gaston County crash: Troopers

By Ciara Lankford
 3 days ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An elderly man is dead and another person is injured following a serious two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Gaston County, NC State Highway Patrol said.

Gaston County EMS confirmed to Queen City News they received multiple calls for the wreck starting at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.

Multiple units including Gaston County Police, NC State Highway Patrol, and the New Hope Fire Department responded to the scene located at Union New Hope Road near Lakhany Drive.

NC State Highway Patrol said the fatal crash involved a white Ford pickup truck, driven by Steven Jenkins, 28, of Gastonia, and a Lincoln Towncar, operated by Charles Crist, 72, of Belmont.

Crist was pronounced deceased following the crash.

Highway Patrol confirmed to QCN that both drivers were driving with suspended licenses and shouldn’t have been on the road.

“It was one of the worst collisions we’ve seen in a long time,” one trooper with NC State Highway Patrol said, calling the crash ‘a hard hit.’

The cause of the deadly crash remains under investigation at this time. NC State Highway Patrol is looking for witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 800-572-8765.

Troopers confirm charges are pending in this case.

Union New Hope Road was closed in both directions for much of Tuesday morning and reopened around 12 p.m.

