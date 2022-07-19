ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

British TV dramas could be disrupted by industrial action

By Jim Waterson Media editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLzL2_0gl6nitw00
Filming for Netflix’s The Crown. The Bectu trade union says its members are suffering due to the industry’s expectation of long hours.

Production of British TV dramas could be disrupted as part of a union dispute, after crew members objected to long hours and having to undertake unpaid work on sets.

The Bectu trade union says its members – who work behind the scenes on some of Britain’s biggest shows – are suffering burnout, low morale, and in many cases are unable to sustain a family life due to the industry’s expectation of long hours.

It is now balloting on new industry-wide terms and conditions, with the union leadership urging members to reject the latest proposals on the basis they are not generous enough.

The production companies claim that the UK’s booming television drama market – which encompasses everything from Netflix’s The Crown to low-budget BBC children’s shows – would be unable to shoulder the burden of the increased costs. They have even warned that production of some shows could be shut down if a new deal is not reached.

Rather than focusing on headline pay, the dispute is more about working conditions and long hours in an industry that relies heavily on freelance employees.

A common complaint among crew on TV shows is that so-called “prep and wrap” time is often unpaid. This means staff working in departments such as art, makeup, and set construction often turn up before the cameras start rolling then head home well after the filming is finished – all for little or no extra pay.

Pact, the trade organisation that represents the TV production companies, claims it has already offered new terms including reducing the standard working day from 11 to 10 hours, introducing double pay for bank holiday work and providing additional payments for departments that time need to prepare and pack up after a shoot.

The TV production companies claim they cannot afford to offer even more generous terms to staff without losing work to other countries or seeing fewer commissions from British broadcasters.

Pact’s deputy chief executive, Max Rumney, said the union is playing a “dangerous game”, adding: “Financial modelling now being done by producers makes clear many productions will not be shot in the UK under the increased costs from Bectu’s alternative proposals – damaging a production ecosystem that has made the UK one of the best places in the world to make television.”

Negotiations broke down earlier this year, with Bectu’s leadership giving notice to end the existing agreement by 1 September. If a new deal is not struck before that date then every British TV drama production company will be able to offer and strike its own employment terms with individual employees.

Television production in the UK is currently coping with an enormous shortage of skilled employees, with everything from makeup departments to accountants who manage budgets. The cost of making shows is increasing rapidly, while at the same time trained crew are in high demand and able to demand more generous pay packages than in the past.

Philippa Childs, the head of Bectu, said her union, which is a division of the Prospect trade union, was uncomfortable with the warnings issued by the production companies.

“Pact has had six months to get around the table and provide a revised offer that is clear in its interpretation and negotiate on points of disagreement with a view to reaching agreement.

“Bectu remains committed to reaching a negotiated settlement and we call upon the members of Pact to get back to the table and refrain from unhelpful public statements whilst we seek to find a way through.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery, BT Sports Joint Venture Cleared by U.K. Competition Watchdog

Warner Bros. Discovery and BT Group on Friday welcomed the decision by U.K. regulators to approve their planned creation of a joint venture in the U.K. and Ireland. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) unveiled its decision to allow the deal Friday, saying: “The CMA has cleared the anticipated joint venture between Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and BT Group.”More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Global Stock Gets Downgrade on "Growing Risk of Lower Advertising"Google Banned in Russian-Occupied East Ukraine'Drive' Director Nicolas Winding Refn Makes Danish Series 'Copenhagen Cowboy' for Netflix BT and Warner Bros. Discovery said this would allow them to complete the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Drama#Television Drama#Television Production#Industrial Action#British#Crown
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I don’t wish my teenage children away – but I’m no longer enough for all their needs

My husband and I went to Italy for our honeymoon just before the pandemic. It was a strange time. Everything we fell in love with about Italian life became its undoing not long afterwards – the spontaneity, socialising, multi-generational family homes, the shared space in the evenings where foot traffic, scooters and bar patrons mingled together in alleyways, all that joyous communal life.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy