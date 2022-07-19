ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples teen charged with 25 plus counts of possession of child pornography

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Naples teen has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of child pornography.

Orlando Sanchez, 16, has been charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography with intent to promote after detective retrieved multiple files of child pornography on his Snapchat and Dropbox accounts.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received tips from Snapchat and Dropbox, who then informed the Collier County Sheriff’s Office about the possible transmission of child pornography.

An investigation by the Collier County Special Crimes Bureau determined that the files were being transferred from Sanchez’s home. Following a search warrant and investigation, deputies were able to determine that Sanchez created the accounts.

Detectives recovered numerous items of digital media. The files discovered depicted children younger than 12 engaged in sexual activity with adults and other children.

