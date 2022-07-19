Amazon’s “Comfy and Cool” Bestselling Bedsheets Are On Sale Today

Click here to read the full article.

There’s nothing worse than being wrapped up in hot, unbreathable sheets during the height of summer. Luckily, investing in a set of cool, comfortable sheets that will keep you sweat-free all night won’t break your bank account. Amazon is hosting a Lightning Deal today on the site’s best-selling Mellanni sheets , which Amazon reviewers say are such high quality that you’ll never want to sleep on any other sheets again.

Mellanni microfiber sheets are already super affordable, with a Queen-size set only costing around $51. But today, you can snag a Queen set, which comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, for just $31.42. These sheets come in over 40 colors and in sizes ranging from Twin XL up through California King and Split King (including extra-deep pocket options), all of which are on sale today.

And if you have any hesitations about taking advantage of today’s deal, then let the over 217,000 five-star reviews make your decision easier. Yeah, you read that right — 217,000 five-star ratings!

“These sheets are honestly worth the hype. There’s no doubt I would buy these sheets over and over again,” one five-star reviewer wrote . “The reviews that rave about these sheets are so right! They’re soft and comfortable. They don’t give that sticky thick feeling. I live in a very humid area and though my apartment gets hot, I never get that post-nap or post-sleep sweat from these sheets. They have this great ability to just keep me comfy and cool .”

“Despite a highly positive recommendation from a friend, I resisted trying microfiber sheets,” another five-star reviewer said . “I feared microfiber sheets would be hot in the summer and cold in the winter. I was wrong; these sheets are what I’ve been looking for, for many years…Over the past few months and several washings, the sheets still look brand new, with no appreciable change except for an increasing softness. In short, I have become a microfiber sheet fan (if there is such a thing).”

Now is the time to give the Mellanni microfiber sheets a try for yourself and see what all the hype is about. Act fast because this Lightening Deal ends in just a few hours.