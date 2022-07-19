Holiday toy drive starts early with Christmas in July

A woman wraps a gift in a toys store in Paris on December 16, 2019. (Photo by Aurore MESENGE / AFP) (Photo by AURORE MESENGE/AFP via Getty Images)

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview Police Department is getting a jump start on holiday toy drives with a Christmas in July event.

The department is hosting a Christmas movie night on July 30 at the Warriors Halls inside the police department headquarters on Stillwell Blvd.

The price of entry is a new unopened toy for their Cops For Kids Christmas campaign.

“Bring some blankets and pillows or bean bag chairs if those are still a thing, we got you covered on drinks and popcorn.” Crestview Police Department

Christmas in July:

July 30, 2022

The Grinch starts at 5 p.m.

Warriors Hall, 201 Stillwell Boulevard

Popcorn and drinks provided

The Cops for Kids campaign begins in December. More information on the toy drive will be posted on the Crestview Police Department page.

