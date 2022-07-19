ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 3 days ago

Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Culture

Former Tesla Employee Rejected a $15 Million Court Payout and Got a New Trial

Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
FREMONT, CA
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg to Face Six-Hour Grilling

Mark Zuckerberg is not yet done with the scandal over Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that partnered with Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, allowed the company to harvest private data from tens...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Zuckerberg to Testify in Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit (2)

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer. will testify in a lawsuit claiming Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica. Users sued after it was revealed that a UK research firm connected to. Donald Trump. ’s 2016 campaign for president gained access...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
FOXBusiness

Meta's Zuckerberg, Sandberg to be questioned by lawyers in privacy lawsuit

Meta Platforms Inc chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and outgoing chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will be deposed as part of San Francisco federal court litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data sharing scandal. Lawyers for both sides have agreed that attorneys can depose Zuckerberg for six hours and Sandberg for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
POLITICO

FTC turns up the heat on Trump-era defense merger

The Federal Trade Commission is weighing whether to bring legal action against defense giant Northrop Grumman for alleged violations of a 2018 settlement that greenlit its purchase of the rocket, missile and satellite motor manufacturer Orbital ATK, according to two people familiar with the matter. The FTC’s scrutiny of Northrop,...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. Zeldin said at a news conference in the Syracuse area Friday that he saw the man in his periphery on stage.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Spam#Twitter Musk#Court Of Chancery
9to5Mac

Apple spending more than ever on federal lobbying amid possible antitrust bill

Early this morning, 9to5Mac reported that tech lobbying spending hit $35M this year as companies are fighting antitrust measures. Now, a story shows that Apple alone spent $4.6 million in the first half of 2021. Not only that, but Apple’s Tim Cook has become one of the country’s most politically active tech CEOs of the moment.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon, Oracle Pressed by Democrats on Post-Roe Location Privacy

Amazon Web Services Inc. and Oracle Corp. are among companies facing questions from House Democrats over their handling of mobile phone location data following the Supreme Court decision overturning a federal right to abortion. “Data collected and sold by your company could be used by law enforcement and prosecutors in...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy