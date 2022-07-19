Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
By Associated Press
3 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens...
Tesla has been at the centre of a legal battle surrounding the issue of discrimination for a while now. In 2017, a former Tesla employee Owen Diaz filed a lawsuit citing race discrimination. In October 2020, the jury awarded Mr. Diaz $137 million: $6.9 million of compensatory damages and $130 million of punitive damages. However, the presiding judge decided the payout was excessive.
Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick ruled in favor of Twitter for an expedited trial against Elon Musk on Tuesday. The ‘Halftime Report’ investment committee, Jim Lebenthal, Anastasia Amoroso, Josh Brown, and Stephanie Link, weigh in on the decision.
Mark Zuckerberg is not yet done with the scandal over Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that partnered with Donald Trump campaign team ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, allowed the company to harvest private data from tens...
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has already laid off thousands of employees...
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
Oil giant Chevron Corporation CVX plans to sell its San Francisco Bay Area campus and move its global headquarters to a newly leased space in California, reports indicate, citing a company spokesperson. The shifting of the headquarters is planned for the third quarter of 2023. "The current real estate market...
The Federal Trade Commission is weighing whether to bring legal action against defense giant Northrop Grumman for alleged violations of a 2018 settlement that greenlit its purchase of the rocket, missile and satellite motor manufacturer Orbital ATK, according to two people familiar with the matter. The FTC’s scrutiny of Northrop,...
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. Zeldin said at a news conference in the Syracuse area Friday that he saw the man in his periphery on stage.
A report said TikTok employees in the UK were informed that employees in other departments could lose their jobs. In the US, some employees received the news that they would be fired shortly after reporting to work on a Monday. TikTok Is Cutting Work Due to Global Restructuring Efforts. According...
Early this morning, 9to5Mac reported that tech lobbying spending hit $35M this year as companies are fighting antitrust measures. Now, a story shows that Apple alone spent $4.6 million in the first half of 2021. Not only that, but Apple’s Tim Cook has become one of the country’s most politically active tech CEOs of the moment.
Amazon Web Services Inc. and Oracle Corp. are among companies facing questions from House Democrats over their handling of mobile phone location data following the Supreme Court decision overturning a federal right to abortion. “Data collected and sold by your company could be used by law enforcement and prosecutors in...
