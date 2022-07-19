ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Lee Health to reduce telehealth costs as COVID-19 cases rise

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health will temporarily reduce the costs...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Bonita Beach Park still polluted with Enterococcus bacteria

Bacteria remain high and a health alert is still in effect for a beach park in Bonita Springs. The Florida Department of Health collected samples this week at Bonita Beach Park. The department is advising people to stay out of the water, but many people are ignoring the warning and...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Internet improvements coming for Cape Coral residents

Residents in Southwest Florida’s largest city are getting an upgrade after dealing with frustrating internet service. People living in parts of northwest Cape Coral said they can’t even log on. Now, Verizon is bringing internet with faster speeds to the area. Laurie Collins lives in northwest Cape Coral,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Bomb threats across the state included Hodges University

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On the same day at around the same time that Florida Southwestern State College received a bomb threat, Hodges University also had to evacuate its Fort Myers campus after someone called authorities threatening the school. Teresa Araque, the vice president of external communication at Hodges,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Grocery chain readies for opening day in Cape Coral, plans 100 hires

A Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store is nearing completion in Cape Coral, and seeks to hire some 100 full and part-time employees. The store, at 1800 NE Pine Island, is scheduled to open Oct. 7. A virtual management hiring event will take place on Aug. 12, according to a statement....
CAPE CORAL, FL
Florida Weekly

Great Wolf Lodge splashes into South Florida

South Florida families looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled getaway in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has broken ground on its newest resort in Naples. Great Wolf Lodge South Florida will become the brand’s 21st resort in North America, featuring 500 family-friendly suites and an expansive 100,000-square-foot indoor water park. The resort will sit on 20 acres on the eastern edge of Collier County, near the I-75 and Collier Boulevard interchange and next to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex, making for a convenient getaway for families across South Florida and a significant economic engine for the region.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Schools hiring for multiple positions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are looking for motivated, hard-working individuals to join their team. There are multiple positions available with retirement plans with district matching. Positions range from 186-day, 220-day and 240-days per year. Employees will receive all federal holidays off and additional time off for Winter...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

Florida City Green Lights New Apartment Complex on Possible Native American Burial Ground

The city council in Fort Myers, Florida, has decided to move forward with building a new apartment complex on what could be a Native American burial site. Council members met on Monday and concluded there’s not enough evidence to determine whether or not the area is historically important enough to halt the development. The history of the site came into question when an archaeologist with Florida Atlantic University said the area could be the location of the Seminole Wars of the 1850s. If anything is discovered on the site, the attorney for the developer insisted construction would “stop immediately” and archeologists would be contacted to examine whatever is found. The site has previously had a 19th century Methodist church and a funeral home.
FORT MYERS, FL
L. Cane

Why Florida Electricity Prices are Rising and How to Save on Utility Costs

Summer in Florida is the time of year when most people notice rising electricity bills. After all, Florida is hot and humid. Therefore, most people resort to adjusting the thermostat and cranking up the air conditioner to get some relief. And as they do, some notice alarming increases in their electric bill. This article will look at electricity rates in Florida, recent price hikes, and how to save money on your utility bill.
FLORIDA STATE

