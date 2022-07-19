Doug Costin signs one-year contract with Steelers following USFL stint

Doug Costin returns to the NFL after an impressive run in the USFL. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It was unexpectedly learned last week that the Pittsburgh Steelers had placed defensive tackle Daniel Archibong on the reserve/retired list.

Pittsburgh added to its roster at the position on Tuesday.

The Steelers have confirmed the signing of defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract. Financial details of the agreement weren't officially disclosed or mentioned by Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk.

As Simmons noted, the Steelers recently worked out multiple individuals who featured in the springtime United States Football League. Most recently, Costin played for the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

Costin originally began his pro football career when the Jacksonville Jaguars added him as an undrafted free agent in the spring of 2020. Over the following two NFL seasons, the 24-year-old appeared in 13 games with the Jaguars and recorded 33 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery and a quarterback hit.

Costin then temporarily found a home on the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals during this past postseason in January but was released later that same month and before Cincinnati ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Following his stint in the USFL, Costin will now have a chance to resurrect his NFL career with what could be one of the most intimidating defensive units in the entire AFC.