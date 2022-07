If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church family will be celebrating their pastor Dr. Raymond E. Mims Sr.’s 44th anniversary for pastoral leadership at the church. The Pastor’s Anniversary Service will be Sunday, July 24, at the church, which is located at 1104 Poplas St. in Bogalusa. The anniversary service time is 3 p.m. The anniversary guest speaker will be Pastor Bobby Showers Jr. of Community Missionary Baptist Church of Fluker. Please join them on this momentous occasion.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO