POTUS

White House fires back on prescription drugs, accuses McConnell of supporting ‘welfare’ for Big Pharma

By Brooke Singman
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: The White House is firing back at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s criticisms of Democrats’ spending bill – specifically with regard to prescription drugs – accusing him of supporting "welfare for big drug companies," while maintaining that President Biden is committed to middle-class families and slashing the...

asiliveandbreathe
2d ago

Now it’s “Socialist” to let Medicare negotiate drug prices? New Rule: Capitalism can no longer allow negotiation. Competition is no longer fair play. You pay our price or we break you arm!

Washington State
Fox News

