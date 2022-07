Theft- On July 14, 2022, DFC. Hersh responded to the 25800 block of Pt. Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported burglary to motor vehicle. The victim advised he observed an individual near his unsecured vehicle with his property. The victim approached the individual and retrieved his property. The individual was identified as Marshall Edmond Lewis Jr., age 38 of Lexington Park. Lewis was arrested and charged with Theft and Rogue and Vagabond.

