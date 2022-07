Tell us about your favorite summertime destination in Ridgefield?. I would have to say all the cultural opportunities available, ACT of CT, Ridgefield Playhouse, Guild of Artists, Theater Barn, Chirp Concerts, Museums, Prospector Theater, and more! If guests are visiting, there is always someplace to take them to! And you can dine at a variety of restaurants with every cuisine imaginable!

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO