Several factories and distribution centers shut down across the Bay Area this week due to recent cost crunches, eliminating hundreds of jobs in the process. The first to announce closures this week was an Amy’s Kitchen frozen foods production plant in San Jose on Monday. Due to increased costs, inflation, supply chain issues, and costs associated with being in the Bay Area, the plant, which had only just opened in March of last year, announced a cease of operations. A total of 331 jobs were lost as a result.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO