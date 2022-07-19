ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, WV

West Virginia officials 'pretty confident' about probable monekypox case

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials remain “pretty confident” a probable case of monkeypox has been reported in the state, West Virginia’s state health officer said Tuesday. Test results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet been returned to officially confirm...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Friday dashboard

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There were 3,358 active COVID-19 cases statewide as of Friday …
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Tips for summer grazing of pastures

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The majority of the pastures in West Virginia are dominated by cool-season plant species (i.e. tall fescue, orchardgrass, red/white clover, etc.). This simply means that they typically maximize growth during the spring and fall when temperatures are cool (~60-75˚F) and soil moisture is abundant. However, the physiology of these type of plants becomes less efficient during high temperatures, high humidity and/or dry conditions and plant growth/recovery from stresses, such as grazing. It is important to understand that management during the summer months should reflect the needs of the field to avoid compromising future growth or increasing the encroachment of weeds due to overgrazing. Below are a few tips that may help producers improve the proficiency of summer grazing in their operations.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor, was attacked by a man who tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday but managed to escape uninjured, his campaign said. Zeldin was giving a speech when a man climbed onstage and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley County, WV
Government
Charleston, WV
Health
City
Charleston, WV
County
Berkeley County, WV
Berkeley County, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
WVNews

FBI: No sign of Jimmy Hoffa under New Jersey bridge

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI found no evidence of missing Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa during a search of land under a New Jersey bridge, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The Pulaski Skyway now becomes another dead end in the decadeslong mystery that has stretched from a Michigan horse farm to the East Coast: Where are the remains of one of America's most powerful labor leaders?
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNews

West Virginia can’t afford a new small business tax

West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation and record high gas prices. Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This...
BUSINESS
WVNews

Deadly raid in Rio favela sparks police violence complaints

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A raid of Rio de Janeiro’s largest complex of favelas that left at least 18 people dead has sparked renewed complaints of excessive police violence and ignited debate over how to handle crime ahead of state and presidential elections. Rio authorities said 16...
RIO, WV
WVNews

Golf Hall of Fame to move back to Pinehurst at new site

The World Golf Hall of Fame is leaving Florida and returning to North Carolina, where it will be part of the USGA's campus at Pinehurst and stage two induction ceremonies during the U.S. Open weeks in 2024 and 2029. The move will involve relocating some of the artifacts that have...
PINEHURST, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy